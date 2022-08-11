WASHINGTON (WFLA) – United States Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak from the Department of Justice on Thursday – his first public statement since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier in the week.

Lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., had been calling on Garland to address the search of Mar-a-Lago. Trump said his Florida home was raided Monday night by FBI agents.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Trump referred to the “unannounced raid” as “political targeting at the highest level.”

The Department of Justice did not give any indication on what Garland would be speaking about Thursday. His statement is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.