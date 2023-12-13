MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Officials with Memphis-Shelby County Schools took a public stand Wednesday on a new after-school program operated by The Satanic Temple.

“I want to assure you that I do not endorse, I do not support the beliefs of this organization at the center of the recent headlines,” Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said. “I do, however, support the law. As a superintendent, I am duty-bound to uphold our board policy, state laws and the constitution.”

The Satanic Temple announced plans to host its “After School Satan Club” at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova beginning Jan. 10. Planned activities include science and community service projects, puzzles and games, nature activities, and arts and crafts.

It’s the organization’s fifth active club in the nation. Campaign Director June Everett said it started after she was contacted by MSCS parents expressing interest.

Attendance at the after-school club is not mandatory for students at Chimneyrock Elementary, and it is not sponsored by MSCS.

But some parents of students were alarmed and concerned after the flyer announcing the new after-school club began making the rounds on social media.

Williams, surrounded by a group of faith leaders at a press conference Wednesday, said about half of MSCS schools are supported by faith-based institutions.

“I challenge you not to push away in fear, but to push in with support,” Williams said. “We can support the First Amendment and our students at the same time.”

School board member Mauricio Calvo, who represents the district that contains Chimneyrock, said the board would explore legal alternatives to “mitigate the situation.”

Others were more direct in their opposition.

“Satan has no room in this district,” said MSCS school board chair Althea Greene, who is also a pastor, as she quoted scripture.

Rev. Bill Adkins, pastor of Greater Imani Church, said he believes in the First Amendment, but his “liberality is being challenged.”

“We cannot allow any entity called Satanic Temple to have private time with our children,” Adkins said. “I can’t go into the school building and pray. But yet we can rent a facility to the Satanic Temple and they can give a party for children. It’s ridiculous. It’s absurd.”

The school system says all non-profit organizations seeking to use facilities after school hours are guaranteed equal access. Students must have signed parents’ permission to take part in Satan Club activities.

Concerned parent Reggie Carrick said he felt the school system was letting kids down in order to dodge a lawsuit.

“This is gonna spread like wildfire. If they are able to get into one school, how many other schools are they plotting to do?” Carrick asked.

Everett said the After School Satan Club can only operate in schools that have other religious clubs.

The Good News Club, described by its website as “a clear presentation of the Gospel and an opportunity for children to trust Jesus as savior,” meets at Chimneyrock Elementary weekly.