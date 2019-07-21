After couple loses everything in fire, their wedding photographer pulls off miracle

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (NBC News) – The 2018 Camp Fire in California was among the most devastating in US history as it claimed the lives of more than 80 people and destroying over 13,000 homes.

Many people were forced to start their lives over, losing precious memories which were reduced to ash and rubble.

But for one couple, a miracle of sorts has brought one amazing piece of their history back to life.

Marc and Mary Taylor take nothing for granted now after they lost everything last November in the Camp Fire, which forced them from their home. Then when they were trapped in traffic, they had to run for their lives.

Their losses included all of their photos, including their wedding album.

“Seeing Mary walk to me — she was — I hadn’t seen the wedding dress, of course, so it was pretty special,” Marc said. “Sticks in my head forever.”

Mary decided to at least try to find the photos from that day and tracked down the photographers they hadn’t seen in nearly 20 years.

“They came back and said we dug immediately and we found them, we have them,” Mary said. “I told Marc I said ‘oh my god they have them,’ and so we both started crying.”

The photographer told Mary they were going to remake the album and bring it to the couple. Just a few weeks later, the couple got the special delivery from photographer Richard Briggs.

Even after shooting hundreds of weddings, Briggs said he remembered the Taylor’s.

“I remember him crying as she was walking down the aisle and I thought these people are so much in love,” Briggs said.

He had saved the originals negatives from the wedding back in 1999 and has done so for other weddings since 1985.

“Luckily they were intact a little faded,” Briggs said. “I bought a scanner and scanned them all and my wife, she’s excellent at editing and she brought back the color and the life into the photos and from those images I was able to make an album.”

The couple said this gift not only gave them a piece of something they lost after everything but it was a way to see images of those who have now passed away in their family.

The Taylor’s will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.