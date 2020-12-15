After 1,134 days, Pittsburgh black lab mix finds forever home

PITTSBURGH (WFLA) – It took more than three years, but Capone, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, finally has a new home!

Capone spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends in Pittsburgh before being adopted last week by the foster family that was taking care of him.

“They say good things come to those who wait… and that couldn’t be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family,” the animal shelter said on Facebook. “Capone, our longest-term resident, has been with us since November 2017.”

“Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” the shelter said.