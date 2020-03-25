Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – One of the nation’s biggest health insures is waiving patient payments for hospital stays tied to the coronavirus.

CVS Health’s Aetna said Wednesday that many of its customers will not have to make co-payments or other forms of cost-sharing if they wind up admitted to a hospital in the insurer’s provider network.

The move could save those patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage.

The waiver lasts through June 1.

It applies to the insurer’s 3.6 million customers who have individual insurance or get their coverage through a fully-insured plan offered by a small business.

