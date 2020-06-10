Adidas announces diverse hiring initiative

(CNN) – Adidas is launching a new initiative to boost the representation of people of color within its North American workforce.

The company is aiming to fill a minimum of 30 percent of the new US position with black or Latino applicants.

Adidas announced the plan Tuesday, along with other initiatives in response recent calls for racial justice and equality.

Hundreds of Adidas employees have walked out of work in recent days to protest outside the company’s North American headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

According to a report from the Portland Business Journal, they want Adidas to better support black employees.

The sports-wear company also plans to donate $20 million over the next four years in three initiatives aimed at affecting greater racial equality.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: