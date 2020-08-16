Actor Dennis Quaid adopts cat with same name

(CNN) – An adorable black cat in Virginia is becoming a Hollywood star, or at least, a star’s fur-baby.

The kitty’s name is Dennis Quaid and that’s who’s adopting him!

The actor is a co-host of a podcast called “The Pet Show.” He says he saw a news story that said the cat had waited more than a year for adoption. That’s when the actor decided it was time to have two Dennis Quaids in the family.

Its a tale so good, shelter staff at the Lynchburg Humane Society didn’t believe it at first.

“I was like there’s no way this is real, like. Someone is pranking us,” said Danielle Ulmer, the adoption center manager. “I was like, the real Dennis Quaid?”

“We reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us,” said Jimmy Jellinek, the co-host of The Pet Show. “And then, once we got past the, no we’re not trolls or crazy people–“

They got to meet kitty Dennis Quaid via Zoom. This weekend, Jimmy will fly from LA to Lynchburg to pick up the new office pet.

“Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Dennis Quaid said.

