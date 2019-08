EL PASO, Texas (WFLA) — El Paso police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at a Walmart according to our sister station KTSM.

KTSM can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo tells CNN, three suspects are in custody and one person has been killed.

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

El Paso Police ask public to avoid the Cielo Vista Mall area as they respond to reports of shooting. — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2019

This comes after two people were killed at a Walmart in Mississippi.