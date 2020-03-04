Act Now: What you can do to help victims of the Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Following the devastating storms that killed at least 24 people across Tennessee, our sister station in Nashville is raising money for tornado recovery.

WKRN-TV is hosting a “News 2 Gives Back” event partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for the victims of this week’s deadly tornadoes.

You can donate online to the victims by clicking here.

If you prefer to donate via phone, you can call WKRN’s phone bank from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT by calling 833-585-0179.

The American Red Cross has a long history of providing assistance to disaster victims around the world and is the lead community agency responsible for sheltering and mass care services in Nashville. The Nashville Chapter American Red Cross will help identify and provide damage and needs assessment for disaster victims, and ensure that they have food, clothing, water, medications and other basic essentials.

The twisters that struck the greater Nashville area in the hours after midnight Tuesday shredded more than 140 buildings and buried people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. The storms moved so quickly that many people in their path could not flee to safer areas.

The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified number of people were missing.

Early findings by National Weather Service survey teams indicated that the damage in Nashville and Wilson County to the east was inflicted by a tornado of at least EF-3 intensity, the agency said.

