Breaking News
All clear: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School find no threat

Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday: 7 things you didn’t know about our 16th president

National

by: Kevin O'Toole and Danielle Alred, NEWS10

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Honestly, Wednesday, February 12 is the birthday of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809, in Hodgenville, Kentucky. His mother died when he was 10 and his father worked as a farmer, cabinetmaker, and carpenter, barely scraping together a living. Lincoln was mostly self-educated, but managed to become one of the country’s most prominent and respected lawyers before entering politics.

Abraham Lincoln took the Presidential Oath of Office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1861. A month later, the South Carolina militia fired the first shots of the Civil War on Fort Sumter in Charleston.

To celebrate Lincoln’s birthday here are a few more fun facts about our 16th president:

  • Abraham Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States when he took office in 1861 just before the outbreak of the civil war
  • Lincoln has been honored by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Lincoln was known in his time as a skilled wrestler with only one recorded defeat.
  • Lincoln signed the legislation authorizing the creation of the U.S. Secret Service just hours before his assassination.
  • In 1876, a group of graverobbers nearly stole Lincoln’s body. They were foiled by a group of Secret Service agents who infiltrated the group and set a trap.
  • John Wilkes Booth’s brother, Edwin Booth, considered America’s greatest actor at the time, saved the life of Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert by pulling him out of the path of an oncoming train.
  • Lincoln never slept in the White House’s Lincoln Bedroom. Lincoln used the room mainly as an office. The room is now rumored to be haunted!
  • Illinois may be “the Land of Lincoln,” but Lincoln didn’t move there until he was 21. He was born and raised in Kentucky and Indiana.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"

Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls"

Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians"

Two more children die from flu in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more children die from flu in Florida"

Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation"

No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School"

Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school"

the Vipers offensive line interacts with a group of fans with developmental disabilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers offensive line interacts with a group of fans with developmental disabilities"

Man caught on video using phone to take picture or video under teen's clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man caught on video using phone to take picture or video under teen's clothes"

Dolphin pod swims past manatees in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolphin pod swims past manatees in St. Pete"

Schakolad Chocolate Factory handmakes unique sweet treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schakolad Chocolate Factory handmakes unique sweet treats"

Countdown to Daytona 500: Media Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Daytona 500: Media Day"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss