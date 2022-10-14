TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Abbott Laboratories announced a voluntary recall of certain liquid nutritional products for infants and children on Friday.

Abbott is recalling two-ounce bottles of “ready-to-feed” liquid after a percentage of them were found to have defective bottle caps that could cause the formula to spoil. The manufacturer said less than 1% of the affected lots were found to have the defect.

The following brands are included in the recall:

Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Similac 360 Total Care

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac Special Care 24

Similac Stage 1

Similac NeoSure

Similac Water (Sterilized)

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Abbott said the recall should not affect the country’s baby formula supply, as the amount recalled accounts for roughly the same amount the U.S. consumes in one day. The company said it will continue to produce the Similac two-ounce formula containers for hospitals and health care providers, but on a separate production line.

Abbott said most of the recalled product was sent to retailers and health care facilities in the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico. One lot was sent to the countries of Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Croix and St. Thomas. Two lots were sent to Canada, Curacao, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

If you have any of the affected products, you’re asked to check the lot number by clicking here.

You can find more information about the recall here.