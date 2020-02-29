Abandoned dog found with ears glued, legs strapped together, BB gunshot wound

TULSA, Okla. (WNCN) — Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma are looking for the person responsible for a dog that was left abandoned with its ears glued down and legs strapped together.

According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Tulsa, the dog named Atlas was found with both back legs strapped together and unable to move from the field that he was dumped into.

A lady in the area had been leaving the dog food and water.

“Not only was he dumped in a field with his back legs STRAPPED together, GLUE (yes glue) had been poured into his ears and then fast food wrappers had been shoved into the ears and stuck into the glue. One ear canal is so bad it looks like he will need surgery,” the post said.

An unnamed chemical had been dumped on his face/ears and it appears his ears have been partially burned or cut off.

X-rays performed on the dog showed a BB bullet lodged inside of him, the post wrote.

“From the moment we met him, he wasn’t mean, vicious or protectively aggressive. He just wanted help and warmed up to us as he realized we were there to help.”

The Humane Society of Tulsa says that the dog is recovering and resting comfortably.

Back in November, President Trump signed a new bill into law making animal cruelty a federal crime.

