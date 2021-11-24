Aaron Rodgers says he is suffering from ‘COVID toe’ weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers (12) durante el partido contra los Cardinals de Arizona, el jueves 28 de octubre de 2021, en Glendale, Arizona. (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has “Covid toe,” weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19 and amid ongoing fallout over announcing he was immunized.

Rodgers missed the Nov. 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive, even after implying publicly that he had been vaccinated.

The quarterback told “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’s in good physical shape now, other than a lingering painful toe condition.

“I felt good in just a few days. I didn’t have any lingering effects other than Covid toe,” Rodgers told the talk show host.

Rodgers didn’t go into greater detail on the injury, but it’s a term regularly used to describe swelling, pain and discoloration in the foot suffered by Covid patients.

According to Dawn Davis, a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, COVID toes mimic a well-known ailment called pernio: skin sores or bumps that appear after exposure to cold.

“COVID toes is a pernio-like reaction that we think is due to inflammation or clotting in the superficial vessels of the feet, likely due to an inflammatory response affecting the blood vessel walls or blood cells, or a combination of both,” Davis said.

Symptoms include redness, purple discoloration and “papular spots of hemorrhage,” in which blood leaks into the surrounding tissue. It can be itchy and burn, as well.

The ailment, which occurs in both adults and children, tends to last weeks and can be painful. It’s not known how common COVID toe is or why it happens.

“It was more painful than turf toe and I had turf toe years ago,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers had previously come on the show to discuss his reasoning for being unvaccinated and his issues with the backlash he has received from the ‘woke mob’ after testing positive for Covid.

