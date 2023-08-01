CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A television station has reported that a school district in West Virginia reached settlements totaling $11 million in lawsuits involving a teacher who abused special education students in her classroom.

WCHS-TV reported Monday that a settlement was reached in seven lawsuits against Nancy Boggs and the Kanawha County Board of Education. Boggs was caught on surveillance camera abusing several students at Holz Elementary School in Charleston in 2021.

She admitted to hitting one student with a cabinet door, slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third. The school district did not comment to the television station.