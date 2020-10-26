LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

‘A new start’: 17 Mississippi inmates baptized by department’s ministry

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covington County Sheriff’s Office FB page

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office in Mississippi said its ministry baptized 17 inmates last week in what they hope will be a “new start.”

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said the ministry that has been provided at their department “has been a blessing in many ways.”

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more,” the department’s Facebook post said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss