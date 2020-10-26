‘A new start’: 17 Mississippi inmates baptized by department’s ministry

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office in Mississippi said its ministry baptized 17 inmates last week in what they hope will be a “new start.”
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said the ministry that has been provided at their department “has been a blessing in many ways.”
“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more,” the department’s Facebook post said.
