TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. border protection officers uncovered 99 packages of methamphetamine from a sedan looking to enter the U.S. at the Andrade Port of Entry in Arizona.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers encountered a 37-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet sedan who was applying for admission into the U.S. The driver was accompanied by an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, all of whom with valid travel documents to enter the country.

After an initial examination, CBP officers referred the sedan for further inspection which found “irregularities” in the sedan’s front bumper.

A CBP human/narcotic detector dog was called to inspect the car when it alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle’s front bumper area. There, officers uncovered 99 packages of methamphetamine within the front bumper and firewall weighing over 100 pounds.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $133,596.

In a news release, the agency joked about the drug bust writing, “Take one down and pass it around, 99 packages of Methamphetamine in the car,” to the tune of 99 Bottles of Beer.

“Another great seizure by our remarkable officers,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “This seizure is a true testament of the diligent and dynamic work ethic our officers possess. Efficient collaboration is a must to prevent deadly narcotics from being distributed into our communities, and I am proud of how skillful our officers work together to protect our nation’s borders.”

The two passengers were released to the custody of a relative in Mexico while the driver was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations for final disposition.