NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (WFLA) — A 95-pound Rottweiler needed help after a possum chase ended in her getting trapped underneath a shed.

The North Richland Hills Police Department said the dog’s owners called for help after the pet, named Roxie, got wedged underneath the structure.

Two police officers tried to coax the dog out the way she came, but Roxie could not get out.

“After nearly 30 minutes of carefully sawing and prying the flooring away around the dog, Roxie was freed,” the police department said. “Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly doing ok.”