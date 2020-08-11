92-year-old Denver woman in need of place to live after eviction

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – It can be tough to find housing in almost all major US cities.

Add in a pet and an approaching eviction date and things can get very stressful.

That’s what a 92-year-old Colorado woman who has lived in her home for 14 years is going through.

Much of Evelyn Castle’s long life is sitting in boxes and she’s preparing for a move she doesn’t want to make.

She’s been taking care of people almost all of her life, taking in the sick and homeless, including her companion, Eddie, and her service dog, Daisy.

Castle moved into the move after the death of her husband.

She planned on living the rest of her days in the home, until in July, when she was told she had to go.

“I didn’t do nothing wrong to get evicted. I paid my rent on time 14 years,” she said.

Finding a new home hasn’t been easy.

“I like this neighborhood, but I don’t have no friends so it doesn’t matter,” Castle said.

“I need a little yard for my dog. A washer and dryer and no stairs.”

The Denver Housing Authority said Castle qualifies for some of their programs and there are a few options available for her.

While Castle has five grandchildren in the area, she said she wants to live independently.

