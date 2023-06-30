TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Customs officers uncovered nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills concealed within two porcelain sinks.

The incident happened on June 26 at a border crossing in San Diego, California. There, a 45-year-old Mexican national applied for entry in a white 2000 Ford cargo van. While the driver had a valid border crossing card and a shipping manifest for two porcelain sinks, officers pulled him aside for further inspection.

While screening the van using a “port imaging system,” officers found anomalies within the shipment. After a canine alerted to the porcelain sinks, officers examined further uncovering a total of 12 packages containing roughly 858,000 fentanyl pills.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The total weight of the fentanyl was 189.15 pounds with an estimated street value of $2,574,000.

“Narcotics traffickers will try new and innovative ways to smuggle dangerous drugs across our borders, but CBP officers are always on their toes,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry. “Thanks to our officers’ experience, this interception prevented hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills from ever reaching our communities.”