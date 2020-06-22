9-year-old boy dies after falling from grandmother’s ninth floor apartment window

BROCKTON, Mass. (CNN, WCVB) — A Massachusetts neighborhood is in mourning after a child died falling from the window of his grandmother’s apartment building.

Investigators say a 9-year-old autistic boy somehow slipped out of a window in his grandmother’s ninth floor apartment. A family member made the 911 call just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The boy fell all the way to the concrete walkway. People who witnessed the aftermath are still in shock.

“I’m over here, wow. Oh man. I couldn’t believe it,” one neighbor said.

The boy was visiting his grandma at Bel Air Tower, a high rise that is a Brockton Housing Authority property.

“I was out on the balcony,” another neighbor said. “I’d seen the firefighters and paramedics coming up to get them up off the ground.”

The boy was unresponsive when first responders arrived. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Police spent the morning investigating from the ground up to the ninth floor for any clues as to how the boy hot out of the window.

