9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10

This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Ezra has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival. Ezra, of Dallas, died Sunday, Nov. 14 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)

(NewsNation Now) — A 9-year-old boy has died of the injuries he suffered at Astroworld more than a week after the event, according to the mayor of Houston.

Ezra Blount attended the concert with his father. The family says he was trampled after his dad passed out.

Since then, the boy had been in a medically induced coma after suffering injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.

I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/Ankq7FMa3l — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 15, 2021

He is the 10th person to have died as a result of the tragedy that occurred when throngs of fans surged toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott. Hundreds of others were treated for injuries on-site and at least 13 were hospitalized.