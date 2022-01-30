9 killed in multiple car crash in Las Vegas, police say

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a six-car crash with nine people dead in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a crash shortly after 3:00 p.m near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Avenue.

“There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased, ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger died in the crash.

Speed was a factor as the driver who caused the crash ran a red light, police said.

Fifteen people were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the identities of the dead.

The intersection was closed as police investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss