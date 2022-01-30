Police speak after 9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash left nine people dead and one person in critical condition in Nevada.

Police on Sunday are trying to determine whether a driver was impaired while speeding through a red light Saturday and causing the collision. They said the driver and a passenger were among the dead after the crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition. Police say the identities of the driver and the other people killed will be released by the Clark County

