TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing increased to an estimated $825 million after there were no winners during Wednesday night’s estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24.

In total, the game rolled 35 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing. Now, the estimated jackpot amount for Saturday’s drawing secures its position as the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022 and the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The Powerball jackpots, which start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won, are won when players match the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). According to the Florida Lottery, the overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.87.

Florida is among the top-selling Powerball states in the country with more than 113 million winning tickets sold totaling over $3.5 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners. Florida was also one of the three states nationally to have a winner share in the world record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, the Florida Lottery said.

Jackpot winners can receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $410.2 million.

Players can purchase tickets from more than 13,000 lottery retailers across the state. Players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place.