8-year-old starts business to save turtles

(CNN/WQAD) – Nicolina Pappas has always loved animals, but now she’s taking her love to the next level. She’s on a mission to keep plastic straws out of the ocean. And, she’s only 8 years old.

When Pappas saw a video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw stuck in its nose, she knew she had to do something to help. So she created Nicolina’s Turtle Co.

Her mom, Lori, taught her how to sew and now she’s made over 100 metal straw pouches with a turtle twist on each one.

“About 500 million (plastic straws) are used in a day in America, and they take 500 years to decompose,” Pappas said.

“When we talk about the impact, it isn’t just the oceans. Nicolina may have seen a video with a sea turtle with a straw in its nose but that can happen to local turtles,” said Joel Vanderbush from the Niabi Zoo.

The 8-year-old is selling her straw pouches at the Niabi Zoo gift shop, the Botanical Center and Nahant Marsh. All the money she raises will go to help even more turtles.

