8-year-old killed in Chicago gang crossfire, police say

CHICAGO (NBC) – Two people including a 16-year-old have been charged in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old Chicago girl.

Police say the shooting happened over the weekend. They say Melissa Ortega was walking with her mother when a 16-year-old opened fire on a group of purported gang members striking and killing Ortega in the crossfire.

The 16-year-old is in custody but has not yet been identified. Police have also arrested 29-year-old Xavier Guzman who they believe was driving for the teen.

The teen suspect had been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Guzman has also been charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.