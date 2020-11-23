8-year-old donates hundreds of coats to those in need in New York

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dozens of people will stay a little warmer this winter because of a young boy in Lockport, New York. He donated hundreds of items to Coats 4 Kids!

Eight-year-old Cameron Higgins contacted neighbors, family and friends over the past month, getting all of this together.

By now, everyone expects the call, because he’s been doing this since he was just 6.

In 2018, he went into action after he saw a plea for coats on our sister station WIVB Channel 4, and his mom explained to him that other children his age didn’t have what they needed to stay warm.

“I feel good about this because I can help them with protecting them from blizzards or anything,” Higgins said.

For three years, Cam has collected coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and snow pants. In all, he’s now collected about 500 items for those in need.

“It’s amazing, Cam’s fortunate enough not to need coats. But there are a lot of kids his age who do. So, for a peer to realize that hey there are a lot of kids out there who need coats, I mean it is inspiring,” said Chris Billoni, Colvin Cleaners vice president. “All of us can help, whether it’s time, money, resources, whatever your skills are… you can use those to help other people and Cam is a perfect example of that.”

Colvin Cleaners will take these items and distribute them to local organizations that help families in need. It’s the 25th year they’ve done this in the community.

This year may be the most important yet.

“You see it in the streets, you hear it everywhere, it’s really sad. And it’s good to be able to help. He has a strong personality and when he wants to do something, he gets it done,” said Maggie Higgins, Cameron’s mom.

“I’ll do it for a long time, it’ll be a tradition that I really do,” Cameron continued.