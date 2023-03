CORBIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A southeastern Kentucky boy died Monday in a freak accident.

The Fayette County Coroner said, 8-year-old Eli Hill from Corbin was playing basketball outside his home on Monday. He decided to get on a stool to dunk the ball when the backboard came off the pole and landed on Eli’s chest causing serious injuries.

Photos of Eli Hill provided by family and friends.

Eli was taken to the UK Hospital where he died.