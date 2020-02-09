8-year-old battling terminal cancer named police chief for a day

JEFFERSONTOWN, Kentucky (CNN) — A boy battling rare, terminal cancer was surprised by being named police chief for the day in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

Officer Brandon Gwynn wanted to go “above and beyond” for 8-year-old Kyler Mackin.

Watch their journey above.

“It’s so hard to have a kid that’s running around and playing and just enjoying life and being so silly,” Kyler’s mother Kristen said. “And then next day he can’t walk. He can’t feed himself. He can’t go the bathroom. And it’s just like you just don’t know. You just don’t know that this is possible until you walk in those shoes. And then you’re just heartbroken that it has to happen to anybody and you’re devastated that your child is one of those.”

The kind of cancer Kyler is battling kills most kids in less than a year.

“We just live day to day,” Kristen Mackin said. “Live and laugh and love and enjoy what time we have because nobody knows how long.”

Kyler and his family will soon travel to San Francisco for an experimental treatment that will put chemo directly into his brain stem.

