TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people are injured after their boat crashed into a home on the Lake of Ozarks in Missouri, according to NBC.

A witness said that just before midnight on Saturday, the 2014 Nortech boat was heading east when it hit the shoreline, went airborne and then crashed into the home, flipping over on the lawn.

NBC reported the home sustained extensive damage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said most of the people on the boat got ejected in the crash. All eight of the victims, three men and five women, reportedly are hospitalized. Six of them with serious injuries.

“Very chaotic, a lot of EMS,” Travis Coleman with Tow Boat U.S. said. “A lot of our guys and girls with the sheriff’s department. It was very busy sorting this out.”

The driver of the boat has been charged with boating while intoxicated.