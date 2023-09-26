MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Employees at a car dealership in Myrtle Beach were in for a surprise when they popped the hood of a Ford Focus and found an 8-foot boa constrictor.

Lynnette Crow, the service manager at Beach Ford Lincoln Automotive Group, said the Ford Focus was left overnight at the dealership by technician Tony Gallio.

Gallio began working on the car Tuesday morning and noticed the snake coming from the hood.

Russell Cavender, the owner of The Snake Chaser, who was called to get the snake said through a Facebook post that he had never found a snake of that size underneath the hood of a car.

“I have found many, many things underneath the hood of cars,” Cavender said. “Possums, squirrels, rats, and several snakes, but never an 8-foot albino boa constrictor. I’d say a pretty interesting morning.”