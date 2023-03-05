(WFLA) — Authorities in Texas made a scaly discovery after finding a large alligator that had been living in a someone’s yard for years.

The Texas Game Warden said the 8-foot gator had been at the home illegally for “many years,” living in the backyard.

According to a KHOU report, officials said the alligator was well cared for, but outgrew its habitat

“Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all,” the Texas Game Warden said on its social media.

The alligator was later taken to Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo for rehabilitation.

KHOU said the homeowner was given two citations for keeping the animal.