SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s cuter than one baby? How about eight?!

Eight teachers from an elementary school in Shelton were all pregnant at the same time during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to one of the teachers, Bridget Dinateli, eight teachers were pregnant during this past school year at Long Hill Elementary School. Dinateli said a baby was due to be born each month from Sept. 2022 to Feb. 2023 — followed by another in May 2023.

A few babies, however, decided to come a little early!

Out of the eight teachers, seven worked in the same hallway, Dinateli said. Their titles, however, ranged from special educators, psychologists, kindergarten teachers, and first-grade teachers.

Half of the pregnant teachers became a mom for the first time.

The teachers lined up in order that the babies were born | Photo courtesy Bridget Dinatali

Now that the school year is over, the teachers had a chance to come together and visit. On Thursday, the eight teachers and their babies gathered at Eisenhower Park to show off their six girls and two boys in a photo.

“Our poor principal was amazing through it all!” Dinateli said.