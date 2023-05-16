TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) — An Ohio woman said “I do” on Saturday in a marriage ceremony…with herself.

Dottie Fideli, a 77-year-old woman, took self-love to a whole new level when she walked down to aisle to marry herself.

Fideli was married once to her ex-husband in 1965 in a courthouse ceremony. She shared three children with him, but nine years later, the two got divorced.

“Love, love is the most important thing in this world, and if you love God and love yourself, this world will be a field of roses,” Fideli said.

Residents of the retirement home, where the ceremony was held, were able to celebrate her big day. Fideli topped off her ceremony with a wedding cake to mark the special day.