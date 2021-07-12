74-year-old woman in wheelchair drowns in pool accident, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 74-year-old woman who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday morning has died, according to a spokesman for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

The woman was found in her powered wheelchair at the bottom of the pool. Firefighters removed her from the pool, and she was rushed to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A police spokesperson said they didn’t know how long the victim may have been in the water before help arrived.