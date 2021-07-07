74-year-old Arizona woman mauled to death by unleashed dogs

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPNX/NBC Newschannel) — A 77-year-old Arizona woman is dead after she was mauled by a group of dogs.

Witnesses said the woman was sitting on her front porch Tuesday morning when the unleashed Staffordshire mixed-breed dogs attacked her out of nowhere.

Authorities said the dogs belong to a nearby homeowner who had been warned about letting the dogs out of their cage yard.

Investigators say the dog’s owner, 33-year-old Alejandro Hernandez, admitted the dogs escaped multiple times and would bite people.

Hernandez is now charged with negligent homicide.

He could be charged with more depending on how the investigation goes.