700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd unveiled in New Jersey

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (NBC) – A new statue of George Floyd is now on display outside Newark’s city hall building.

The 700 pound bronze statue was unveiled Wednesday afternoon by Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka.

Actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney who commissioned the statue and the artist Stanley Watts were also in attendance for the event.

George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.

The statue will remain outside city hall for at least one year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss