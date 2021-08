7-year-old girl killed, sister injured in Chicago shooting, suspects remain at large

CHICAGO (AP/NBC) — A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 6-year-old sister was seriously wounded in Chicago when someone opened fire as the siblings sat in a parked car, police said.

Authorities say the young girls were sitting in a vehicle when they were hit by gunfire.

The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and torso Sunday afternoon and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, police said. She was identified as Serenity Broughton by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Her 6-year-old sister was struck in the chest and right armpit and was “fighting for her life” at the hospital, Chicago’s police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said Sunday evening.

The Belmont Central neighborhood where the girls were shot on Chicago’s northwest side is a “gang conflict area,” he said, adding that it’s not believed the girls or their mother were targeted but instead were caught in the crossfire.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation continues.