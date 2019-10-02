7-year-old boy remembers fallen Deputy Dhaliwal, with whom he had a special bond

HOUSTON, Tx. (WFLA/CNN) — The country has heard a lot of stories about Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, but one image has truly stuck with people — a photo of him hugging a young boy.

Dhaliwal met Connor Williams, 7, by complete chance, and now that boy hopes to follow Dhaliwal’s example into a life of service.

Connor was just 3 years old when he met Dhaliwal at a gas station in Texas.

“It makes me kind of sad because just thinking about him in my mind just makes me want to cry,” Connor said.

The boy’s mom said Connor didn’t cry when he first saw the deputy’s picture on television, but broke down later that night telling his grandmother what happened.

Connor attended a gathering at Deputy Goforth Park honoring Dhaliwal.

“He has not died in our hearts. He is still in there,” Connor said, with a yellow and blue pinned over his heart.

“He is up there with the angels because now he is an angel.”

