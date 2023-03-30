Police were parked in front of Prive on Winchester after a reported shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say seven people were shot and two died at Prive restaurant on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the shooting happened at Prive, located at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale, a little after closing. Two male victims were found on the scene. One was pronounced dead, the other was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

Five additional victims, four males and a female arrived at hospitals by private vehicles. Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the establishment.

When WREG arrived on the scene, their crew noticed a pickup truck that appeared to have a large bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023

The restaurant, associated with Yo Gotti, was entirely roped off by police. In addition to investigators, there has been a number of people stopping by– some of them crying.

WREG has reached out to the restaurant for more information.