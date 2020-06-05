7 people found dead inside burning Alabama home

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Deputies in Alabama who were responding to a call about a shots being fired in early Friday found seven people dead inside a house on fire.

WHNT-TV reports Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene in Valhermoso Springs.

The sheriff’s office reports that seven adults, male and female, were found dead inside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the scene is contained and there’s no further threat in the area but they do not have a suspect in custody. 

