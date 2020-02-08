CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Seven people have been killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.
The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.
No other details were immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Wants to do unthinkable things with my kid’: Child receives ‘inappropriate’ note from bus driver
- 7 killed in house fire in central Mississippi
- Man sexually assaulted women while posing as Uber or Lyft driver, police say
- Florida Supreme Court hears arguments surrounding Hillsborough’s transportation tax
- Most Tampa Bay hospitals get high ratings in federal report