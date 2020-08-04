7-Eleven owner buying Speedway gas stations for $21 billion

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – 7-Eleven’s parent company is buying the Speedway gas station chain from Marathon Petroleum.

Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings is paying 21 billion dollars for the chain.

The cash deal is one of the biggest acquisitions in the world announced since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Seven & i Holdings says it’s the largest in the company’s history.

In addition to 21,000 convenience stores in Japan, Seven & i also has nearly 9,800 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares of Seven & i dropped nearly 9 percent in Monday trading in Tokyo amid concern over the steep price tag of the deal

