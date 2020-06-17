7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day over coronavirus concerns

This Nov. 10, 2010 photo shows Slurpees at a 7-11 in Concord, N.H. No word yet on whether the nation’s most powerful elected officials will actually be sipping Goji Berry Cherry Slurpees when discussing tax cuts on Nov. 18. But the Slurpee sellers at 7-11 are giddily taking advantage of the golden marketing opportunity with a “Slurpee Unity Tour” now zigzagging across the country to Washington. (AP Photo/Larry Crow)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “7-Eleven Day,” otherwise known as “Free Slurpee Day” has been canceled for the first time in nearly 20 years as the convenience store chain continues to make adjustments in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While it pains the world’s largest convenience store chain to pause this highly-anticipated, time-honored summer tradition, it has made the decision with the safety of customers and employees in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” 7-Eleven said in a statement.

The annual tradition, held on July 11, attracts millions of fans to 7-Eleven stores across the country.

Instead of handing out free slurpees this year, the chain said it would celebrate by donating 1 million meals through Feeding America.

Customers can still score a free slurpee if there a 7Rewards member account. The chain says it will be dropping a free Medium Slurpee coupon into member’s account.

