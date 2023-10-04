(NewsNation) — 63 percent of Americans now say that America needs a third political party, the highest result since Gallup first started polling Americans about the question in 2003.

Support for a third party was highest among self-identified independents, 75% of whom said that the “Republican and Democratic parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed.”

But a majority of Republicans, too, argued for the need for more choices, with 58% endorsing the need for a third party; that’s up from 45% when the question was broached last year.

Meanwhile, among Democrats, 46% supported the need for a third party.

At least two high-profile candidates are expected to make a run for the presidency in 2024.

First, philosopher and activist Cornel West is planning on seeking the Green Party nomination.

Second, environmentalist Robert Kennedy Jr. is reportedly planning to drop his bid for the Democratic president nomination and instead pursue an independent candidacy.

But structural features of the American electoral system make it difficult for third parties to mount competitive bids for the White House.