600+ people sickened by infection linked to bagged salad

(CNN) – More than 600 people have now become sick from a parasite linked to bagged salad mixes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The tainted bagged salad products are produced by Fresh Express Productions and have since been recalled.

The FDA says there are cyclospora cases from the salad in 11 states and 37 people have been hospitalized.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause some pretty awful symptoms such as diarrhea, loss or appetite, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue.

No deaths have been reported.

