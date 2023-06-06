BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 6-year-old Taylor Sims not only just graduated from kindergarten, but she graduated with style, elegance, and grace.

During her ceremony, a photographer took a picture of Sims showcasing poise, which grabbed the attention of many on social media.

“I just shared it because it was like kind of funny to me,” Taylor’s mother DeLexus Sims said. “I was like, look at Taylor, but then when I woke up the next morning, it’s like I had so many notifications. She’s very outspoken. She’s smart, she’s funny, like she keeps the whole house laughing. She keeps everybody on their toes. She’s just a kid.”

Although the picture fascinates the world, Taylor’s mom says this is the norm for her daughter. Sims expressed how proud she is to be Taylor’s mother.

“To actually have your child that you birth make such a positive impact on the world right now, it’s like great,” DeLexus Sims said. “She got a lot to come for her, but I always tell her to do your best and be your best at whatever.”

Taylor has already received recognition from national outlets and notable people. The City of Bastrop will soon recognize her.

“I was excited,” Taylor Sims said. “I just feel good.”

The world should prepare for this 6-year-old as she is ready to impact the world.