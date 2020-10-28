6-year-old girl seeking forever home after her siblings were adopted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She’s only six, but an Oklahoma girl has been through a lot and is hoping to find a forever family like her brothers and sisters have found.

Kaitlynn is a tiny girl with a big personality. She loves glitter and bows but isn’t afraid to play in the sandbox or with chalk.

At Scissortail Park, her big imagination was on full display.

“Let it go, let it go!” Little Kaitlynn sang while playing in the park.

She is a big fan of Disney’s ‘Frozen’ movie series.

The six-year-old acted out her favorite scenes while playing in the sandbox and climbing sets.

“Freeze everything!” Kaitlynn said.

Just like the famous duo in the series – Anna and Elsa – this kindergartener could really use a sister or brother to brighten her days.

She has three biological siblings who are in the process of being adopted, but the right family for Kaitlynn hasn’t come along yet.

Her adoption worker says that separation from her siblings due to COVID-19 protocols have made this a tough year for the little girl.

“She’s adjusted to the situation well, it’s just very important for her to maintain those sibling bonds because she loves her brother and her two sisters,” said her adoption worker Tifani Burns.

We’re told the best fit for this active little girl would be a two-parent household, preferably with a stay-at-home parent and a sibling who can keep up with her big, sparkly personality

Kaitlynn – a sweet princess who doesn’t want a castle, just the love of a family and a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.