6-year-old Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation, coroner says

National
CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA/WFLA) — A Lexington County coroner confirmed the cause of death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik at a news conference in Cayce, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Faye Swetlik, whose body was found Feb. 13 after a lengthy search, died from asphyxiation within hours of her disappearance.

Previous story:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared earlier in the week after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday, and a homicide investigation has been opened, authorities said.

The body of a man also was found recently in the neighborhood where the child, Faye Marie Swetlik, disappeared Monday, said Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove.

Snellgrove didn’t immediately provide any evidence to link the two deaths, but said at a brief news conference to announce the developments that there was no danger to the public. He said no arrests have been made in the girl’s death.

“It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we announce we have found the body” of the child, Snellgrove said, speaking for only about a minute and taking no questions.

The coroner confirmed the girl’s death but has not released the identity of the dead man, Snellgrove said.

The girl’s disappearance had brought more than 250 officers to the neighborhood in Cayce, just across the Congaree River from the state capital of Columbia.

Searchers knocked multiple times on the doors of every home in the neighborhood. They also checked trash cans and a nearby landfill and towed cars.

The girl was last seen getting off the school bus Monday. Her family discovered her missing about 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after looking for her for about an hour, authorities have said.

The girl’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and her father all cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

Flyers with Faye’s picture had appeared all over Cayce and people in the area tracked every development in the case.

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye,” Snellgrove said. Tuesday “Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside.”

