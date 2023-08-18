TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A first-grader from Pennsylvania was crowned the winner in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship in the kid’s division.

Rory Ehrlich, 6, advanced to the final and claimed the 2023 title, winning him a trophy and a cash prize.

The mullet started when Rory went to the barbershop a year ago and asked for a mullet. He has stuck with it to this day.

In the competition, each contestant names their mullet. Rory named his “Cheddar Wiz,” after his favorite way to order his cheesesteak.

The money raised from the contest supports former NFL star Jared Allen’s “Homes for Wounded Warrior.” The cause builds accessible and mortgage-free homes for critically injured U.S. veterans.

Rory raised over $1,000 for the cause.